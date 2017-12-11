Graham Partners Completes Second Thermoformed Packaging Investment in One Month

In its push to become a top-tier, mid-sized thermoformed package provider, Graham Partners (Newtown Square, PA) announced its second acquisition of a thermoformed packaging supplier in a month. Tray-Pak Corp., headquartered in Reading, PA, was acquired on a proprietary basis from an affiliate of Archbrook Capital Management LLC, which purchased the company in 2009 and will remain an investor in the business.

Tray-Pak has extensive in-house tooling that provides significant benefits, including product customization, rapid new product development and speed to market. It also brings the ability to prototype using 3D printing, which provides customers with quick turnarounds on new product designs. Graham also noted in its announcement that “Tray-Pak’s sophisticated operating capabilities have resulted in longstanding relationships with blue-chip customers and the ability to serve attractive end markets, such as food, confectionery and medical.”