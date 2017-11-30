Swiss Injection Molder Buys CBW Automation to Bolster Thin-Walled Packaging Capabilities

Switzerland-based Mold & Robotics Group (Conthey) announced today that it has received a green light from shareholders of CBW Automation (Fort Collins, CO) to purchase the automation company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The recently formed Mold & Robotics Group has under its umbrella Müller (Conthey), which specializes in injection-molded thin-wall packaging. The merger with CBW Automation is characterized as the foundation of the “first globally active industry leader in tooling and automation with an established presence in America and Europe,” said Müller in a press release.

Müller cited a confluence of industry trends that make this particular merger attractive. The market for thin-walled packaging continues to expand in food and other applications, said the company. Moreover, supply chains have globalized and consolidated over the years. In this context, integrated robotics and injection molding expertise within a global organization is a powerful value proposition.