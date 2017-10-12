M. Holland Company Announces Hire to Expand Flexible Packaging & Rotational Molding Plastics Distribution

M. Holland Company, a leading distributor of thermoplastic resin, announces the hire of Frank LaRocque as the company’s new Film and Flexible Packaging Market Manager. LaRocque worked for M. Holland Canada in various sales, application development, and market manager roles from October 2004 through June 2015. He is returning to help the company expand its plastics distribution for flexible packaging and rotational molding customers.

LaRocque’s hire is part of M. Holland’s strategy to focus resources and investments on markets key to its supplier base. He will join a team of experienced market managers within the company’s recently-formed Business Development Group responsible for coordinating sales and sourcing strategy efforts to propel M. Holland as the plastics leader in the marketplace. LaRocque will oversee two of the company’s six target markets– flexible packaging and rotational molding.