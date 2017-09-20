Bio-Based Plastic Packaging On-Trend With Consumers

A growing demand for more environmentally friendly products has seen the bioplastics market expand tremendously in recent years. Increasing consumer awareness is one of the key drivers that will lead to an anticipated 236% growth of the global bio-based plastics market over the next six years, to reach an estimated $65.6 billion by 2022.

Today, eco-conscious consumers attach environmental benefits to bioplastics, including the reduced usage of natural gas and petroleum, the potential minimization in carbon footprint, and the reduction of global warming potential (GWP). A 2015 survey, for example, showed that 84% of consumers globally say they seek out responsible products whenever possible, and 9 out of 10 consumers expect companies to address environmental issues.