Braskem to Build Plant in Test Using Sugar to Make Plastic Bottles

SAO PAULO, Nov 17 (Reuters) – Brazil’s Braskem, the largest producer of thermoplastic resins in the Americas, will build a pilot plant in partnership with Denmark’s Haldor Topsoe to test the use of sugar to produce a key ingredient in PET making.

PET, or polyethylene terephthalate, is a widely used thermoplastic resin to manufacture bottles for soda, juices and other drinks. The main ingredient to produce PET is monoethylene glycol (MEG), mainly made from natural gas or petroleum.

There are some cases where MEG is made of renewable sources such as ethanol. But Braskem says its research showed it could reach better industrial yields to produce MEG from sugar than from ethanol.