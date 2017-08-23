UPM Raflatac Joins Sustainable Packaging Coalition

(UPM Raflatac, Mills River, NC, USA, August 17, 2017 at 17:00 EET) – UPM Raflatac, a global leader in the production of self-adhesive labeling solutions, has reinforced its commitment to building a more sustainable world by joining the Sustainable Packaging Coalition® (SPC). The SPC is a membership-based collaborative led by an independent non-profit that believes in the power of industry to make packaging more sustainable. UPM Raflatac joins more than 200 member companies, government officials and academic institutions. UPM Raflatac will also sponsor The SPC’s upcoming SPC Advance conference in Pittsburgh this October.

Through strong member support, an informed and science-based approach, supply chain collaborations and continuous outreach, the SPC endeavors to build packaging systems that encourage economic prosperity and a sustainable flow of materials. Sustainability is one of the key drivers of UPM Raflatac’s product development – the company’s labels are sustainable by design. UPM Raflatac supports environmental responsibility throughout the entire label lifecycle, from raw material sourcing to end-of-life treatment like recycling.