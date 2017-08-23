UPM Raflatac Joins Sustainable Packaging Coalition

(UPM Raflatac, Mills River, NC, USA, August 17, 2017 at 17:00 EET) – UPM Raflatac, a global leader in the production of self-adhesive labeling solutions, has reinforced its commitment to building a more sustainable world by joining the Sustainable Packaging Coalition® (SPC). The SPC is a membership-based collaborative led by an independent non-profit that believes in the power of industry to make packaging more sustainable. UPM Raflatac joins more than 200 member companies, government officials and academic institutions. UPM Raflatac will also sponsor The SPC’s upcoming SPC Advance conference in Pittsburgh this October.
Through strong member support, an informed and science-based approach, supply chain collaborations and continuous outreach, the SPC endeavors to build packaging systems that encourage economic prosperity and a sustainable flow of materials. Sustainability is one of the key drivers of UPM Raflatac’s product development – the company’s labels are sustainable by design. UPM Raflatac supports environmental responsibility throughout the entire label lifecycle, from raw material sourcing to end-of-life treatment like recycling.
Related Posts
Haydale Graphene Industries Signs Outline Deal With Rogers Advanced Composites
The tie-up will allow RAC, which has its roots in marine and yacht design, to incorporate advanced graphene-enhanced composites developed
New VP for DSM Dyneema
Chemicals company DSM has appointed Olivier Janin as its vice president of marketing and sales of DSM Dyneema. He will become a
Creative Pultrusions Acquires Tower Tech
Creative Pultrusions (CPI) announces its acquisition of Tower Tech (TT). TT will be a division under CPI, a subsidiary of Hill & Smith Holdings
Brazilian Composites Projects Chosen for JEC Competition
Three Brazilian projects have been approved to participate in the Startup Booster, a competition created by JEC Group for academic spin
Automotive Trends Spark Conversations at Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Summit
The Sixth Annual Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Summit (GALM) is taking place this week on Aug. 22 to 24 in Detroit, featuring speakers
California Carpet Stewardship Program Awards Funds
Dalton, Georgia-based Carpet America Recovery Effort (CARE)’s California Carpet Stewardship Program has awarded grants of $10,000
Raepak Launches Biopolymer Plastic Bottles
Raepak (Wymondham, UK), a global supplier of plastic packaging, has introduced two new 100% recyclable biopolymer bottles that the
Transparent plasticAkestra 110 Earns Top Fire-Safety Classification
Akestra 110, the new transparent plastic produced by Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals in Japan and brought to Europe by Perstorp (Malmo, Sweden
CAMX 2017 Preview: Composites One
Composites One (Arlington Heights, IL, US) and the Closed Mold Alliance, along with more than 20 industry and educational partners, is
UPM Raflatac Joins Sustainable Packaging Coalition
UPM Raflatac has reinforced its commitment to building a more sustainable world by joining the Sustainable Packaging Coalition® (SPC). The