Total units of packaging sold in 2015 exceeded 163 billion, and compound annual growth rate is a robust 5.3 percent through 2020.
Thin wall plastic containers expected to see 7.8% CAGR, due to consumer consumption growing in bakery, yoghurt and cheese.
PET bottles expected to add 10.5 billion units sold by 2020, due to strong demand in soft drinks.
Related Posts
Borealis to Build Dedicated Automotive Compounding Plant in North America
Borealis, a leading provider of innovative solutions in the fields of polyolefins, base chemicals and fertilizers, has decided to build a dedicated
IPL Buys California-Based Molder Macro Plastics
In a bid to expand its footprint in the U.S. market and the growing South American market, Quebec-based injection molder IPL Inc. has purchased
WannaCry Ransomware Also Infected Medical Devices
The aptly named WannaCry ransomware that crippled the digitized world over the weekend struck scores of hospitals in the UK as well as a
Large-Scale Carbon-Fiber Adoption in Automotive Unlikely Before 2025
According to an editorial in the May 22 issue of IHS Automotive SupplierInsight , the future of the carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP)
Flexible Plastic Packaging Sees Significant Growth in Middle East and Africa
Total units of packaging sold in 2015 exceeded 163 billion, and compound annual growth rate is a robust 5.3 percent through 2020. Thin
A Universal Print Head Which can be Equipped With Three Interchangeable Melt Cores
Thermwood Corporation has unveiled a new design for the print head on its Large Scale Additive Manufacturing (LSAM) systems. This
Phthalate-Free PP Developed for Injection-Molded Rigid Packaging
Consumers and brand owners are demanding a lot from packaging. Today’s fast-paced lifestyles drive demand for prepacked food including
Sepro Expanding Robot Operations in France and U.S.
On the heels of what it describes as “four years of record-setting sales growth,” France-based robotic automation maker Sepro Group
Braskem, Sealed Air and Naturepedic Partner to bring Renewable Foam Polyethylene to the Market
Braskem, the largest thermoplastics resins producer in the Americas and the leading producer of biopolymers in the world, along
Chevron Phillips Chemical Increases Organosulfur Capacity at Tessenderlo Facility
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (Chevron Phillips Chemical) has expanded its Tessenderlo, Belgium plant by debottlenecking