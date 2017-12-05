PET on the Rise: Ceresana Analyzes the European Market for Rigid Plastic Containers

Plastic containers are available in the most diverse designs, shapes, and materials and can be used in a wide variety of applications. “These products of daily life are the result of continuous research and optimization; the requirements are constantly increasing,” Ceresana’s CEO Oliver Kutsch explains. The market research institute has analyzed the European market for rigid plastic containers. In many applications, plastics replace other materials such as glass or metal: Ceresana forecasts the European sales of plastic containers to reach a volume of more than 12.4 million tonnes in 2024.