PET on the Rise: Ceresana Analyzes the European Market for Rigid Plastic Containers
Plastic containers are available in the most diverse designs, shapes, and materials and can be used in a wide variety of applications. “These products of daily life are the result of continuous research and optimization; the requirements are constantly increasing,” Ceresana’s CEO Oliver Kutsch explains. The market research institute has analyzed the European market for rigid plastic containers. In many applications, plastics replace other materials such as glass or metal: Ceresana forecasts the European sales of plastic containers to reach a volume of more than 12.4 million tonnes in 2024.
Related Posts
Verstraete IML Unveils Expansion Plans in Wake of Sale to Multi-Color Corp.
It has been a year of change and forward motion for Verstraete IML, a global supplier of in-mold labels headquartered in Maldegem,
Scott Bader and Andercol Double JV Capacity
Composite coating specialists Andercol and Scott Bader says that they have expand its Novascott joint venture plant, which was established
KraussMaffei Hires new Sales Engineer for English-Speaking Canada
Processing equipment manufacturer KraussMaffei Corp. has appointed industry veteran Jim Chow as a technical sales engineer for the
Recycling Campaign Helps Divert More Films and Bags From Landfill
The Flexible Film Recycling Group (FFRG) of the American Chemistry Council (ACC, Washington D.C.) joined partners in Omaha this
GKN to Showcase AM Project for Electric Vehicles
Powder metallurgy (PM) specialist GKN and Porsche Engineering have joined forces to look into reducing the weight of electric vehicles
PET on the Rise: Ceresana Analyzes the European Market for Rigid Plastic Containers
PET on the Rise: Ceresana Analyzes the European Market for Rigid Plastic Containers. Plastic containers are available in the most diverse
Canada’s Record-Setting Vehicle Sales Pace “Likely Ended” in November: Scotiabank
Canada’s record-setting vehicle sales pace of recent months likely ended in November 2017, a new report from Scotiabank said, but confirmation
The War on Glitter
The big news in the mainstream and science press over the past three days has been the call for a ban on a new environmental hazard
Thyssenkrupp Unit Wins Turkish Polymer Plants Contract
Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions, a leading provider of engineering and construction services for industrial plants and systems
Umicore to Sell its European Technical Materials Business to SAXONIA Edelmetalle
Umicore announced today that it has agreed to sell its European Technical Materials business to SAXONIA Edelmetalle GmbH, a long