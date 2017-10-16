Supply Chain of Essential Chemicals for PE Production Hammered by Harvey

In late August, Hurricane Harvey’s flooding rains shut down more than half of U.S. production and nearly one quarter of global production of linear alpha olefins (LAOs), a group of chemicals essential to the production of most polyethylene (PE), according to analysis from IHS Markit (London), a provider of critical market information.

The world’s most-used plastic, PE is essential for the production of numerous materials ranging from film for packaging and grocery bags to detergent bottles and pipe for construction. As a result, numerous major chemical producers that rely on the Houston-area LAO co-monomer (butane, hexane and octane) production are scrambling to secure supply. The impact will be felt all along the supply chain, IHS Markit said.