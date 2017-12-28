Will Plastics Cede to Paper in the Sustainable Packaging Market?

Plastic might just have to cry “Uncle” and cede to paper when it comes to the sustainable packaging market. Now, before all you plastics people get your hackles up, there are several reasons I say this.

1. First, let’s look at the properties of plastic that make it so desirable. Plastic is strong, lightweight and durable. Plastic as a replacement for metals such as aluminum, steel, cast iron and other ferrous metals has been a big hit.

Why?

Because there are many types of plastics available today that can equal metals in their strength, especially when you add things like carbon and glass fibers. While there have been plastic replacements for metal products and components since the early decades of the 1900s, there are many more products and components waiting in the wings to be converted to plastics, not only because of their strength, but because of plastics’ light weight.

2. Which brings me to the second reason plastics has achieved such popularity in durable goods. Weight has become a big deal over the past couple of decades. Not only the weight of vehicles by manufacturers seeking to reduce fuel usage to comply with CAFÉ standards, but the weight of all types of durable goods that must be shipped globally by ocean freighters, trains and especially trucks, to decrease the cost of shipping these large, heavy items. Reduced weight equals reduced fuel to transport these goods, and that equals reduced cost by manufacturers.