Westfall Technik Launches With Acquisition of Fairway Injection Molds and Integrity Mold

Fairway Injection Molds Inc. (Walnut, CA) and Integrity Mold Inc. (Tempe, AZ) have been acquired by Westfall Technik Inc. (Chandler, AZ), a newly formed, global holding company that provides plastics manufacturing services to the medical, packaging and consumer goods industries. Westfall Technik was founded by Brian Jones, who has 30 years of executive experience in the plastics manufacturing industry, including as president of Nypro Inc. at one time.

These acquisitions are the first steps in the realization of a vision to build a market-leading group of plastics experts whose combined synergies and integrated network provide optimal engineered solutions throughout the plastics manufacturing process.

According to the company’s information, Westfall Technik seeks to partner with high-performing plastics solution providers. The company provides 100% inspection and traceability from pellet to pallet and beyond, along with supply chain security compliance.