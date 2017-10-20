Milacron’s First Klear Cans Hit Store Shelves; Partnering With S&W Fine Foods International

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN), a leading industrial technology company serving the plastics processing industry, has revolutionized the canned food industry in partnership with S&W Fine Foods International, a Del Monte Pacific Ltd company. This week S&W, a brand synonymous with premium foods since its debut in 1896 in California, hit shelves in Asia with their pineapple chunks and slices packaged in the Milacron Klear Can. The Klear Cans are now on store shelves in Seoul, South Korea and Shanghai, China.
After extremely successful qualitative testing with consumers in Asia conducted by Nielsen Market Research, S&W Fine Foods International chose the Milacron Klear Can for their products to highlight their products’ quality and freshness in a way that consumers can see through the packaging. S&W Fine Foods International is the first company in the world to offer tropical fruit in a clear plastic can. Recently, thousands of cans were molded, filled, seamed, retorted and shipped to grocers; the first markets to receive the Klear Can products are in Asia with plans to expand over the coming year.
