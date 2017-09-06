ProAmpac Acquires PolyFirst Packaging

ProAmpac (Cincinnati), one of the nation’s 10 largest flexible packaging manufacturers, announced September 5 that it has acquired PolyFirst Packaging (Hartford, WI). Specializing in printed/customized roll stock and various types of plastic pouches and bags, PolyFirst provides new capabilities in cold seal and e-commerce products to complement ProAmpac’s existing flexible packaging product offerings. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The acquisition of PolyFirst provides us with cold seal capabilities and several new bag and pouch formats. Combined with our manufacturing expertise and award-winning printing assets, our customers will benefit from a more comprehensive service and product offering,” says ProAmpac CEO Greg Tucker.