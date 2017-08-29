Quebec-based flexible packaging supplier Gelpac Inc. has been purchased by two new co-owners: investment firm Namakor Holdings, which is headquartered in Montreal, and institutional investor Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec.
The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Namakor has appointed Alain Robillard, a manager described in a press release as having “extensive experience in the manufacturing sector”, as Gelpac’s new president and general manager.
Related Posts
Quebec Flexible Packager Gelpac Sold
Quebec-based flexible packaging supplier Gelpac Inc. has been purchased by two new co-owners: investment firm Namakor Holdings, which
Group of Companies Invests in Future of SMC
A consortium of international companies joined forces to drive the future of Sheet Molding Compound (SMC), an established and cost-efficient
Continental and Kordsa Join Forces
The tire division of technology company Continental and Kordsa, a supplier of textile reinforcing materials for the tire industry, are working together to create an adhesion system standard for bonding textile
Tekni-Plex Begins Production at new China Manufacturing Facility
Tekni-Plex, Inc.’s new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Suzhou, China, near Shanghai has begun production. The company will hold a
Meggitt Polymers & Composites to Expand in Georgia
Gov. Nathan Deal announces that Meggitt Polymers & Composites, a manufacturer of environmental components, will create an additional 211
Former SPE CEO De Vos Joins Belgian Masterbatch Supplier Campine
Willem De Vos, the former head of industry association the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE), has been named CEO of Campine NV, a Belgium
AMRC Experts Help Car Manufacturer Bentley to Reduce Weight
The Composite Centre at the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) is installing a high pressure press as
Program Announced for Composites in Construction Show
The program for the eighth biennial Advanced Composites in Construction (ACIC) has been announced. The conference will take place from
Plastic’s Future in the Spotlight at Warsaw Conference
The year 2017 has brought rapid changes to the plastic recycling sector, causing it the be the topic of discussion at a session at the 2017
Engel to Showcase new Technologies at German Trade Shows This Fall
Summer’s almost over, which means it’s going to be show time in Europe before you know it. Injection molding machine manufacturer and