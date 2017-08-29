Quebec Flexible Packager Gelpac Sold

Quebec-based flexible packaging supplier Gelpac Inc. has been purchased by two new co-owners: investment firm Namakor Holdings, which is headquartered in Montreal, and institutional investor Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Namakor has appointed Alain Robillard, a manager described in a press release as having “extensive experience in the manufacturing sector”, as Gelpac’s new president and general manager.