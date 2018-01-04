Dow and Keep America Beautiful Announce Hefty EnergyBag Grant Recipients

Midland, Michigan-based Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics and Stamford, Connecticut-based nonprofit Keep America Beautiful have announced awarding two $50,000 grants to organizations in Cobb County, Georgia, and Boise, Idaho, to establish the Hefty EnergyBag program in their respective communities. The program, which aligns with Dow’s 2025 Sustainability Goals, offers an innovative approach to diverting plastics that are not currently recycled—such as chip bags and juice pouches—from landfills and converting the materials into valuable energy resources.

Building on a 10-year partnership through the Great American Cleanup, the largest community improvement program in the U.S., Dow and Keep America Beautiful collaborated to announce the Hefty EnergyBag grant program in July 2017, and sought applications from communities across the U.S. The two winning communities, Cobb County and Boise, rated highest on key selection criteria, which included: host city or municipality, materials recovery facility (MRF) and hauler participation; number of targeted households; availability of existing recycling carts for curbside collection; and accessibility of a suitable end market outlet that will turn the plastics collected into an alternative energy resource.