Kroger Joins the Sustainable Packaging Coalition

CINCINNATI, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — The Kroger Co. today announced it has joined the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC), a membership-based collaborative of like-minded companies striving to advance sustainable packaging. Kroger joins more than 130 brands, manufacturers, government officials, academics and organizations in the SPC.

Kroger’s membership in the Sustainable Packaging Coalition reinforces its commitment to driving improvements in the sustainability of packaging across its Our Brands private-label products. As part of its 2020 Sustainability Goals , Kroger has committed to optimizing 100% of its product packaging by increasing recyclability, reducing excess packaging and increasing certified virgin fiber sourcing, among other things, during the next three years.