Agilyx, Ineos Styrolution Sign Joint Agreement to Develop Chemical-Based Polystyrene Recycling in U.S.

Agilyx Corp. (Tigard, OR) and Ineos Styrolution, based in Frankfurt, Germany, have signed a joint agreement to develop a recycling process for polystyrene (PS) in the United States based on Agilyx’s “chemical recycling” technology. This collaboration applies circular economy principles by recycling PS waste into virgin, high-quality styrenic polymers, thereby reducing plastic waste and allowing for re-use of this valuable material, said a joint press release.

Agilyx’s “chemical recycling” technology is based on depolymerization of post-consumer PS waste, which is expected to result in virgin, high-quality PS, ultimately for food-related uses.