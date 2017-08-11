Coca-Cola Creates First Ever Advert Made Out of 100% Recyclable Packaging

Coca-Cola Great Britain has created its first ever ad made entirely out of its 100% recyclable packaging. Love Story, created by Ogilvy and Mather Berlin, tells the story of two bottles who fall in love as they meet over and over again after being disposed of properly and recycled into new bottles. The ad aims to encourage more people to recycle and highlights how plastic bottles can be reused to produce more plastic bottles.

The ad has recycling at its heart as the entire set was made entirely out of recyclable material – mainly Coca-Cola packaging. It was created by Berlin-based artist Lacy Barry who used more than 1,500 Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Smartwater and Honest bottles and cans during production.