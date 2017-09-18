Ring Container Technologies Announces Acquisition by MSD Partners

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Oakland, Tenn., Ring is an industry leading blow molder of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic bottles for the food service, retail food and other end-use markets. With outstanding growth and performance over the past decade, Ring has become one of the largest plastic container manufacturers in North America. Ring employs more than 700 people throughout its headquarters and manufacturing locations in 17 cities across the U.S., Canada and the UK.

Rapac, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ring, will also be included in the acquisition. Rapac is the largest recycler of polystyrene in the U.S. and provider of engineered resins for a variety of end-use applications.