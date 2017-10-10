Toronto Plastics Packaging Supplier, Supervisor, Fined for Workplace Accident

Toronto-based polyethylene packaging supplier Regency Plastics Co. Ltd. and a supervisor employed by it have been fined for a forklift accident that left a temporary worker permanently injured.

According to the Ministry of Labour, the incident took place in April 2016. The temp worker as well as a permanent employee had been assigned a task on the opposite side of the plant. To get there, the permanent worker got into a single-seat forklift and the temp worker stood on the forklift’s forks to ride across the plant, obstructing the driver’s view. In the middle of the plant, the forklift collided with a structural steel column.