Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Quebec-Based Les Industries Flexipak Inc., Extending its Flexible Packaging Footprint to Eastern Canada

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC–(Marketwired – Nov. 1, 2017) – Transcontinental Inc. (TSX:TCL.A)(TSX:TCL.B) announced today that it has acquired Les Industries Flexipak Inc., a flexible packaging supplier located in Montréal, Québec, employing 55 people. The company is a converter specialized in flexographic printing, lamination as well as bag and pouch making, and has other value-added capabilities. Les Industries Flexipak Inc. offers a wide range of flexible packaging products serving consumer goods companies, food processors and retailers across several markets including frozen fruits and vegetables, seafood, snacks, grains, nuts and beverage (shrink films). It is the first flexible packaging company in Québec to be awarded BRC Packaging certification, a standard recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), with an AA grade.

“I am excited to announce this fifth flexible packaging acquisition in North America – our first in the province of Québec – which marks yet another step in the development of our North American network,” said François Olivier, President and Chief Executive Officer of TC Transcontinental. “This transaction extends our footprint to Eastern Canada by adding a Montréal-based facility equipped with a state-of-the-art platform, and gives us the opportunity to further develop our existing business relationships with retailers in the country. Driven by its belief in outstanding customer service and innovation, Flexipak has a strong family business culture that will naturally blend with ours. We are truly delighted to welcome Flexipak’s employees to the TC Transcontinental family and look forward to growing our flexible packaging business with them.”