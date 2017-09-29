PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

TricorBraun Acquires Continental Packaging Associates

by | Sep 29, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Packaging

Rigid packaging manufacturer TricorBraun has purchased Pennsylvania-based glass and plastics packaging supplier Continental Packaging Associates (CPA) for an undisclosed sum.

CPA will now operate under the TricorBraun portfolio.

“CPA is a great strategic fit with a good legacy and reputation,” TricorBraun president and CEO Keith Strope said. “It’s family-owned, much like TricorBraun started out.”

