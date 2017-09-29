TricorBraun Acquires Continental Packaging Associates

Rigid packaging manufacturer TricorBraun has purchased Pennsylvania-based glass and plastics packaging supplier Continental Packaging Associates (CPA) for an undisclosed sum.

CPA will now operate under the TricorBraun portfolio.

“CPA is a great strategic fit with a good legacy and reputation,” TricorBraun president and CEO Keith Strope said. “It’s family-owned, much like TricorBraun started out.”