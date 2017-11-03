PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

PLASTICS CEO Finds Much to Like in GOP Tax Reform Package

by | Nov 3, 2017 | Business, Daily News

plastic news PLASTICS CEO Bill CarteauxIn presenting the Republican tax reform proposal today, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) made the case that the legislation was a boon for middle-class families. A family of four would save $1182 a year under the GOP plan, he stressed repeatedly. According to Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS; Washington, DC) President and CEO William Carteaux, it also benefits the plastics industry.

Carteaux issued a statement today in which he praised provisions in the Tax Cut and Jobs Act that would “help the new manufacturing economy, and assist our members in their effort to continue to succeed, grow and create jobs.” A reduction in the corporate tax rate from the current 35% to 20% and preservation of the research and development (R&D) tax credit are among the parts of the tax reform package that Carteaux found especially appealing.

Source Link

Related Posts

Hexcel and UTC Aerospace Systems Extend Existing Contract Through 2030

by | November 3, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Hexcel Corporation announces that its existing contract with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Aerostructures business to supply advanced composites for

Read More

PLASTICS CEO Finds Much to Like in GOP Tax Reform Package

by | November 3, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

In presenting the Republican tax reform proposal today, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) made the case that the legislation was a boon for

Read More

Sigmatex Employee Named Composites UK Apprentice of the Year

by | November 3, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Industry trade association Composites UK has announced Tom Rockwood as Apprentice of the Year. Tom, who has been employed at Sigmatex

Read More

Huazheng New Material Group to Invest CNY 50 Million in a Composite Materials Project

by | November 3, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Huazheng New Material group, based in China’s Zhejiang province and listed in the Shanghai Stock Exchange, has announced that its wholly-

Read More

TactoTek to Supply Injection Molded Structural Electronics for Revolutionary Motion Sensor

by | November 3, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Injection Molding, Medical, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Suunto Oy (Vantaa, Finland) announced that TactoTek has been awarded the mass production contract for the Suunto Movesense smart connector

Read More

Toho Tenax’s Multi-Material Roof Cover for use in Toyota’s Mass-Production Fuel-Cell Bus

by | November 3, 2017 | Automotive, Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Toho Tenax Co., Ltd., the core company of the Teijin Group’s carbon fibers and composites business, announced that it has developed a lightweight

Read More

How 3D Printing Brought the Demogorgon to Life

by | November 3, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

The hit Netflix series Stranger Things is steeped in 1980s nostalgia, from the retro-synth soundtrack and garish yellow wall telephones to kids

Read More

Recycling Technologies Awarded for Plaxx Oil

by | November 3, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

RECOUP (Recycling of Used Plastics Ltd.), a member-based registered charity based in Woodston, United Kingdom, has announced Recycling

Read More

Smart Joining Technologies

by | November 3, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

This year’s event will cover the joining and manufacturing progress of existing and future technologies for dissimilar material body structures.

Read More

NPE2018: The Plastics Show to Feature Plastics Leadership Summit

by | November 3, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

The Washington-based Plastics Industry Association (Plastics) has announced the launch of a new educational event—The Plastics Leadership Summit

Read More

Submit a Comment