PLASTICS CEO Finds Much to Like in GOP Tax Reform Package

In presenting the Republican tax reform proposal today, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) made the case that the legislation was a boon for middle-class families. A family of four would save $1182 a year under the GOP plan, he stressed repeatedly. According to Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS; Washington, DC) President and CEO William Carteaux, it also benefits the plastics industry.

Carteaux issued a statement today in which he praised provisions in the Tax Cut and Jobs Act that would “help the new manufacturing economy, and assist our members in their effort to continue to succeed, grow and create jobs.” A reduction in the corporate tax rate from the current 35% to 20% and preservation of the research and development (R&D) tax credit are among the parts of the tax reform package that Carteaux found especially appealing.