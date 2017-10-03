Plastics Industry Association Likes Republican Tax Reform Plan

The Plastics Industry Association, the leading plastics industry organization in the U.S., has endorsed President Donald Trump’s proposed tax reform plan.

“Earlier this year during the 2017 Plastics Industry Fly-In, men and women from around the country who depend on America’s plastics manufacturing industry came to Washington to advocate for several policies that would help create jobs and enhance the competitiveness of their industry. Among them were a lower corporate tax rate, immediate expensing of capital investments, and the preservation of the research and development (R&D) tax credit,” Plastics Industry Association president and CEO Bill Carteaux said in a statement. “We’re happy that policymakers on Capitol Hill and in the administration have heard our industry’s voice and included these important provisions in the ‘Big 6’ tax package.”