Plastics Machinery Shipments up in Q2 2017: Report

North American shipments of plastics machinery registered a year-over-year (y/y) gain in Q2 of 2017, reversing a trend of three consecutive quarterly declines, a new report says.

According to statistics compiled and reported by the Plastics Industry Association’s Committee on Equipment Statistics (CES), the preliminary estimate for shipments of primary plastics equipment (injection molding, extrusion, and blow molding equipment) for reporting companies totalled US$335.6 million in the second quarter. This was 6.0 percent higher than the total of US$316.6 million in Q2 of 2016, and it was 10.0 per cent stronger than the revised US$305.3 million from Q1 of 2017. This y/y gain in Q2 followed a revised 8.9 per cent y/y decrease in the quarterly total from Q1.