Plastivaloire and Roctool Join Forces to Reduce Cycle Times

Industrial group Plastivaloire and molding specialist Roctool are collaborating to make thermoplastic composite parts for automotive and aeronautical markets with the aim to reduce cycle times.

‘Our aim is to turn to technologies that allow us to significantly reduce the cycle times in the production of composite parts while mastering the quality and the production costs, for structural parts as well as decorative parts,’ said Dominique Manceau, director of innovation, Plastivaloire Group.