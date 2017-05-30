Profits up for Wittmann Group in 2016

In 2016, and for the 7th consecutive year, injection molding machine, robot, and auxiliary equipment maker Wittmann Group saw another increase in sales compared to the previous year.

Vienna, Austria-based Wittmann reported 377 million euros (Cnd$566 million) in sales in 2016, a 5% increase over 2015.

The 5% growth fell short of the record 19% growth figure from 2015, but the company isn’t complaining. “An expansion in the order of almost 20% is an exception and not possible every year,” said Michael Wittmann, managing director and CEO of Wittmann Group. “We are proud that we could add yet another 5% in 2016 to that impressive rate.”