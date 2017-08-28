Quickstep Streamlines Business

Quickstep Holdings Limited, an Australian manufacturer of advanced carbon fiber composites, says that it is realigning its business to improve profitability and growth. The company plans to implement a number of important changes immediately,.

‘We have simplified our senior leadership structure, reducing the number of key management personnel, and have established a functional matrix organisation,’ said Quickstep CEO, Mark Burgess. ‘We have implemented an executive pay freeze and will continue with the freeze on directors’ fees. The OneQuickstep change management program, which we are rolling out, will see the removal of business segments and a strong focus on growth in our target market sectors.