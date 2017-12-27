Ravago Americas Announces Acquisition of Polymer Technology & Services, LLC With Integration Into Amco Polymers

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ravago Americas, LLC is pleased to announce the acquisition of Polymer Technology & Services, LLC (PTS) of Murfreesboro, TN. PTS will become part of Ravago’s Amco Polymers’ business, a leading North American distributor of commodity, engineering, and specialty polymers.

“We continue to grow our business by connecting with high-quality companies that have great people and a strong strategic fit within our businesses,” says, Jim Duffy, President of Ravago Holdings Americas. “The PTS culture, market reputation and unique business model are a perfect complement to Amco Polymers.”