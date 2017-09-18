BIR Plastics Committee Session Outlines Opportunities in India

The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR), Brussels, hosts the 2017 World Recycling Convention (Round-Table Sessions, Oct. 14-16 at the Taj Diplomatic Enclave Hotel, New Delhi. At the plenary meeting of BIR Plastics Committee Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, chaired by Surendra Borad Patawari attendees have the opportunity to listen to representatives from Indian companies Reliance Industries Ltd. and Banyan Nation.

Guest speaker Rajesh Gauba is manager for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recycling and product sustainability at Reliance Industries Ltd., India’s most profitable and largest publicly traded company. Reliance Industries, a conglomerate holding company headquartered in Mumbai, combines petrochemical, refining, oil and gas-related operations as its core business, with other divisions including cloth, retail, telecommunications and special economic zone (SEZ) development.