Closed Loop Partners Appoints VP of Closed Loop Oceans

Closed Loop Partners, New York, has announced the appointment of Grant Collins as vice president of Closed Loop Oceans, its initiative to develop a new funding mechanism to prevent plastic materials from leaking into the world’s oceans.

Closed Loop Oceans is a collaborative initiative in partnership with Ocean Conservancy, the Trash Free Seas Alliance, Closed Loop Partners, 3M, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, The Coca Cola Co., the American Chemistry Council and the World Plastics Council.

Research indicates that the majority of plastic debris originates from five fast growing economies in Asia —Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and China, says Closed Loop Partners. As a result, the initiative will focus on galvanizing investment in waste management and recycling solutions in Southeast Asia.