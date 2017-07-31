Composite Recycling Technology Center CEO to Retire in August

PORT ANGELES — Bob Larsen, the Composite Recycling Center’s chief executive, told staff Wednesday he is retiring in early August, about a year after launching the world’s first facility to recycle uncured carbon fiber composites and create new products and local jobs for the Peninsula.
Larsen said his plan from the beginning was to be with the CRTC in the short term and that now is a good time for him to move on.
He had come out of retirement to lead the CRTC.
“I think a year after we’ve moved into the building, turned the corner into making earnings and have all our production [equipment] set up and we have all these products in the pipeline, we’re set for success,” he said.
“We are very well positioned for success. Everything is in place.”
