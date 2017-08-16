David Walter Named CEO of Composite Recycling Technology Center

Larsen will leave the post on Aug. 11. He will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer David Walter, who will combine his current role with that of CEO.

“Bob has put his heart and soul into making the CRTC successful – from finding start-up funding and bringing in research projects and partners, to setting up the facility, building the team and producing our first product,” Walter said. “He is leaving the CRTC in good shape and with everything we need to move forward and be successful.”