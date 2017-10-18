Dutch Firm Adds Plastic Recycling Capacity

Hengelo, Netherlands-based Rodepa has commissioned an additional washing line for the treatment of post-consumer plastic scrap. Rodepa bills itself is one of the leading plastics recyclers in the Benelux countries, providing LDPE (low-density polyethylene) and PP (polypropylene) regrind. It is a sister company of De Paauw Recycling, mainly exporting to Asia.

The company’s first such plant has been in operation for approximately 16 months. As was the first plant, the additional plant will be manufactured and delivered by Germany-based Herbold Meckesheim GmbH.