Imerys Acquires UK Plastic Recycler

by | Sep 8, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Process Recycling

Imerys Performance Additives, Toulouse, France, has announced its acquisition of Regain Polymers Ltd., a plastic recycler headquartered in West Yorkshire, England. Imerys Performance Additives is a division of Imerys, the manufacturer of mineral-based specialty solutions.

