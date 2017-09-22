ISRI Seeks Input for REMADE Institute Efforts

The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI), Washington, has announced it is seeking input from industry professionals on current technical and economic recycling challenges in connection with the REMADE Institute.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) introduced the Reducing Embodied-energy and Decreasing Emissions (REMADE) Institute in January 2017. It is led by the Sustainable Manufacturing Innovation Alliance, which is part of the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT).

ISRI has been involved in REMADE and its development for nearly four years. The association is a REMADE Affiliate Member.