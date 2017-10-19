APR Launches Program to Expand Market Demand for Recycled Resin

The Washington-based Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) has announced the launch of its Recycling Demand Champion Campaign, a new program designed to expand market demand for recycled resins and to improve plastic recycling in North America.

The APR Recycling Demand Champion Campaign aims to increase the use of polyolefin (polypropylene or polyethylene) postconsumer resin (PCR) by focusing on “work in process” (WIP) items used in manufacturing, such as trash cans, pallets and tote boxes.

Demand Champions sign a letter of intent to identify and use these WIPs in their facilities and to require PCR content in them. As the program adds more participants, this will increase the demand for postconsumer recycled polyolefins, the APR says.