California Funding Goes to Plastics, Glass Recyclers

The Sacramento-based California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) has awarded $9 million in new California Climate Investments (CCIs) to three projects in Kern, San Joaquin, and Los Angeles counties.

CalRecycle’s Recycled Fiber Plastic and Glass Grant Program is part of CCI, a statewide initiative that taps into cap-and-trade dollars. CCI funding is directed toward projects that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase the state’s recycling infrastructure. CalRecycle indicates the projects also are expected to create more than 200 jobs in the state.