Coalition Forms to Harmonize Global Testing Protocols Related to Plastics Recycling

The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), Washington; Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE), Brussels; and the European PET Bottle Platform (EPBP) recently formed the Global Plastics Outreach Alliance with a goal of harmonizing relative design guides and testing protocols and serving as a coordinated industry voice to create a global plastics protocol.

“All of our organizations over the years have developed testing protocols to determine the recyclability of a package or innovation,” says Steve Alexander, president of APR. “As consumer brand companies expand their focus on sustainability, we identified differences between our protocols, which may require a company to conduct three separate tests to achieve the same recyclability designation. We hope to clarify those differences and align all segments of our testing protocols. This exercise will also allow us to provide information to the New Plastics Economy (NPE) program of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.”