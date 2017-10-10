The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), Washington; Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE), Brussels; and the European PET Bottle Platform (EPBP) recently formed the Global Plastics Outreach Alliance with a goal of harmonizing relative design guides and testing protocols and serving as a coordinated industry voice to create a global plastics protocol.
“All of our organizations over the years have developed testing protocols to determine the recyclability of a package or innovation,” says Steve Alexander, president of APR. “As consumer brand companies expand their focus on sustainability, we identified differences between our protocols, which may require a company to conduct three separate tests to achieve the same recyclability designation. We hope to clarify those differences and align all segments of our testing protocols. This exercise will also allow us to provide information to the New Plastics Economy (NPE) program of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.”
Related Posts
Tooling Supplier J.P. Bowman Launches $7 Million Expansion
Auto industry supplier J.P. Bowman Precision Tooling is undertaking a $7.6 million expansion project at its manufacturing plant in
Velox to Distribute Carbon Reinforcements
Textile group Chomarat has signed a distribution agreement with Velox, a European distributor in the market for composite materials. The
The Center for Innovative Materials Processing to Expand Polymer and Composites Research
As new co-director of Penn State’s Center for Innovative Materials Processing through Direct Digital Deposition (CIMP-3D), Michael Hickner plans
Coalition Forms to Harmonize Global Testing Protocols Related to Plastics Recycling
The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), Washington; Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE), Brussels; and the European PET Bottle Platform (EPBP)
Michelman to Spotlight Sizing Solutions for an Evolving Carbon Fiber Market
Michelman will feature a number of new and improved Hydrosize® fiber sizing solutions formulated for use with carbon fiber.
Carbon Fiber Tax Reduction
Composites UK says it is working with advisors Briar Associates, to help composites company save money on energy taxes levied by the UK
Diversified Recycling to Install Six Van Dyk Screens
Diversified Recycling, based in Homewood, Illinois, plans to upgrade its traditional paper screens with four new Non-Wrapping 440 screens
Toronto Plastics Packaging Supplier, Supervisor, Fined for Workplace Accident
Toronto-based polyethylene packaging supplier Regency Plastics Co. Ltd. and a supervisor employed by it have been fined for a forklift accident
Israel-Based MCP USA Locates North American Headquarters in Portage, Indiana
MCP USA, a manufacturer of ready-made meal trays, plans to locate its North American headquarters in Portage, Indiana. The company plans
Niche Polymer Expands Operations; Creates 30 new Jobs
A compounder and toll processor of engineering resins, Niche Polymer LLC (Ravenswood, WV) has announced that it is expanding operations and