American Chemistry Council Recognizes Amcor, APR and P&G

The Plastics Division of the American Chemistry Council (ACC), Washington, has announced that Amcor, the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) and Procter & Gamble (P&G) have been selected to receive Innovation in Plastics Recycling Awards in 2017.

The awards recognize companies, nonprofits and government bodies that successfully bring new technologies, products and initiatives to communities and the marketplace that demonstrate significant innovations in plastics recycling. ACC announced the awards Nov. 15 in celebration of America Recycles Day.

The ACC says it is recognizing the 2017 winners for supporting end markets for recycled plastics. Since China’s National Sword took effect, more recycled material is staying in the United States, and there is an opportunity to grow domestic end markets for recycled plastics, the association says.