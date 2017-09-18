PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics Collaborates With Industry Leaders to Make Trash Bags From Recycled Plastic Scrap

by | Sep 18, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling

plastic news Ocean Conservancy Emily WoglomMIDLAND, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, a business unit of DowDuPont Materials Science, through its participation in the Trash Free Seas Alliance ®, and in collaboration with flexible packaging manufacturer Bemis Company, Inc. and Canada-based converter Polykar Inc., have developed a trash bag made from post-industrial plastic scrap. The bags will be used to clean up beaches around the United States during Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup on September 16, 2017.

“As the largest provider of plastics in the packaging industry, Dow is a global advocate for resource recovery technologies,” said Jeff Wooster, global sustainability director for Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics. “We’ve taken on the challenge with Bemis and Polykar, alongside the Trash Free Seas Alliance®, to increase post-industrial recycling and extend sustainable industrial practices to address a worldwide problem. We know that if we work together, we can find a way to recover plastic waste and use it to make an even a bigger impact on reducing marine debris.”

