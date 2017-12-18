Ottawa Social Enterprise Polycycle Lands $150K Grant for Plastics Recycling Venture

A University of Ottawa-based social enterprise has won a $150,000 grant for a pilot project aimed at using injection moulding technology to turn recycled plastics into new products.

Polycycle, which is based at the university’s student-run Enactus social enterprise incubator, said the products will be sold to help fund the organization’s efforts to promote environmental awareness.

The grant comes from insurance firm Aviva Canada’s Community Fund, which was launched to celebrate the country’s 150th birthday by supporting projects that benefit the environment.