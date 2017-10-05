Renewlogy Joins Plastics-To-Fuel and Petrochemistry Alliance

The American Chemistry Council’s (ACC’s) Plastics-to-Fuel and Petrochemistry Alliance (PFPA) has announced that Renewlogy, formerly PK Clean, will become its newest member. Renewlogy, based in Salt Lake City, joins technology providers Agilyx, RES Polyflow and Vadxx Energy in PFPA membership.

“Renewlogy is excited to join PFPA in educating policymakers, communities and others about the important benefits of pyrolysis technologies,” says Renewlogy CEO and founder Priyanka Bakaya. “In addition to creating valuable products from postuse plastics, these technologies can help us reduce the amount of plastics in our waterways.”