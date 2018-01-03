PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

UK Recycling Industry in Turmoil Over new China Import Ban

by | Jan 3, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling

plastic news plastics recycling mill

Councils across the UK may refuse to recycle plastic following a newly-imposed ban on imported waste by the Chinese government.

The ban, which came into place on 1 January, poses major issues for the UK’s recycling industry.
China announced it would no longer accept 24 grades of plastic, textiles and paper imports it claimed was contaminated with dirty or hazardous materials or other waste products back in July.

This includes “plastics waste from living sources, unsorted waste paper and waste textile materials,” meaning the staples left inside a newspaper or muddied cardboard could be classified as contaminated.

