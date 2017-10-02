Wastecon/ISWA World Congress 2017: Bringing Plastics Full Circle

“Plastics have become the ubiquitous workhorse material of the modern economy: combining unrivalled functional properties with low cost, their use has increased twentyfold in the past half-century,” according to “The New Plastics Economy: Catalysing Action, a 2017 report from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. “While plastics and plastic packaging are an integral part of the global economy and deliver many benefits, their archetypically linear, take-make-dispose value chains entail significant economic and environmental drawbacks.”

Panelists during the session The New Plastics Economy at Wastecon/ISWA World Congress in Baltimore in late September looked at efforts to increase the circularity of this material and the hurdles that must be overcome.

Michiel De Smet, a project manager for the New Plastics Economy at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, London, acknowledged the many benefits associated with plastic packaging, however, he added, “the system it operates in is broken.”