NGR Celebrates its Installation Number 1,000

Feldkirchen an der Donau, Austria-based Next Generation Recyclingmaschinen GmbH (NGR) says it has delivered its 1,000th plastics recycling machine to long-time customer Sigma Plastics Group at a location in New Jersey in the United States.

“For more than 15 years, the globally known Sigma Plastics Group has put its trust in recycling machines from NGR,” the company indicates in the news release announcing its milestone. In December, NGR’s machine number 1,000 was delivered to a Sigma plant in New Jersey, the company states.