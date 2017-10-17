Paper & Plastics Recycling Conference 2017: The Importance of Collaboration

For recycling to be successful, the entire supply chain must work together. This was the opinion expressed by the panelists who participated in the Future of Recycling keynote during the 2017 Paper & Plastics Recycling Conference. The event, which was organized by the Recycling Today Media Group, took place in Chicago from Oct 11 to 13.

Bill Rumpke, president and CEO of Cincinnati-based waste and recycling firm Rumpke, said ensuring participation among the entire supply chain is a “huge issue” for the recycling industry.