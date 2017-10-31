Paper & Plastics Recycling Conference 2017: Quality Pays

National Sword speakers from left, Craig Robinson, purchasing director, Cycle Link UK; Lai En, president, Cycle Link International Holdings Ltd.; Billy Johnson, chief lobbyist, Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries; and Steve Wong, president of Fukutomi Co. Ltd.
Plastic scrap imports into China will cease in 2018 as the country ramps up domestic collection and processing capabilities, said speakers in the Export: National Sword session at the 18th annual Paper & Plastics Recycling Conference, held Oct. 11-13 in Chicago.
In his presentation “Insight of National Sword Impacts,” speaker Steve Wong described China’s strong administrative power and growth over the last several decades. Wong is chairman of Hong Kong-based plastics recycling firm Fukutomi Co. Ltd., executive president of the China Scrap Plastic Association (CSPA) and a member of the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) Plastics Committee and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Committee.
