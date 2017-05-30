Shred-Tech Opens Office in Raleigh, North Carolina

Shred-Tech, headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, a leading manufacturer of shredding and recycling systems, has announced plans to expand to a new factory location in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The new 20,000-square-foot facility at 4701 Trademark Dr. supports the company’s strategic plan to centralize its used truck and truck refurbishing business in Raleigh while consolidating the existing parts and service business currently based in Apex, North Carolina, the company says. This expansion is intended to give Shred-Tech the capacity and resources needed to achieve its growth objectives while improving customer service in the region.