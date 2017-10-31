Southern Recycling to Invest $6 Million in new Kentucky Plant

Bowling Green, Kentucky-based Southern Recycling LLC and its parent company Houchens Industries are preparing to invest $6 million to construct a new, 45-acre facility in Bowling Green.

A late October 2017 news release from the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce says the new site will be designed to “improve operations and efficiency of material flow and allow for much needed growth” for Southern Recycling.

On its website, Southern Recycling describes itself as a recycler of nonferrous and ferrous metals, including “shreddables,” and also of old corrugated containers (OCC), scrap paper and several types of plastic.